Citigroup Upgrades KeyCorp - Preferred Stock (KEY.PRL)

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for KeyCorp - Preferred Stock (NYSE:KEY.PRL) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in KeyCorp - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KEY.PRL is 0.49%, an increase of 8.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.63% to 9,782K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,231K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,310K shares , representing a decrease of 3.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEY.PRL by 2.09% over the last quarter.

NPSAX - Nuveen Preferred Securities and Income Fund holds 1,355K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,449K shares , representing a decrease of 6.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEY.PRL by 1.19% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 971K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 959K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEY.PRL by 4.61% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund holds 659K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 530K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.