Citigroup Upgrades KeyCorp - Preferred Stock (KEY.PRJ)

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for KeyCorp - Preferred Stock (NYSE:KEY.PRJ) from Neutral to Buy.

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in KeyCorp - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 19.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KEY.PRJ is 0.30%, an increase of 17.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.70% to 4,192K shares.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,610K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,624K shares , representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEY.PRJ by 0.63% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 693K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 684K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEY.PRJ by 5.23% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 340K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 337K shares , representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEY.PRJ by 4.37% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 328K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 347K shares , representing a decrease of 5.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEY.PRJ by 2.69% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Iii holds 208K shares. No change in the last quarter.

