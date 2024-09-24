Citigroup Upgrades Keurig Dr Pepper (WBAG:KDP)

Fintel reports that on September 23, 2024, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Keurig Dr Pepper (WBAG:KDP) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,550 funds or institutions reporting positions in Keurig Dr Pepper. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 1.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KDP is 0.31%, an increase of 6.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.58% to 1,193,002K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 110,818K shares representing 8.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 103,793K shares , representing an increase of 6.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KDP by 14.57% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 55,197K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,703K shares , representing an increase of 13.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KDP by 82.11% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 54,078K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,840K shares , representing an increase of 17.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KDP by 25.61% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 45,877K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,246K shares , representing an increase of 3.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KDP by 14.82% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 36,877K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,966K shares , representing an increase of 7.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KDP by 16.39% over the last quarter.

