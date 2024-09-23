Citigroup Upgrades Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Fintel reports that on September 23, 2024, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Keurig Dr Pepper (NasdaqGS:KDP) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.16% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Keurig Dr Pepper is $37.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.16% from its latest reported closing price of $38.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Keurig Dr Pepper is 15,548MM, an increase of 3.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,551 funds or institutions reporting positions in Keurig Dr Pepper. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 1.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KDP is 0.31%, an increase of 5.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.56% to 1,193,002K shares. The put/call ratio of KDP is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 110,818K shares representing 8.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 103,793K shares , representing an increase of 6.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KDP by 14.57% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 55,197K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,703K shares , representing an increase of 13.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KDP by 82.11% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 54,078K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,840K shares , representing an increase of 17.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KDP by 25.61% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 45,877K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,246K shares , representing an increase of 3.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KDP by 14.82% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 36,877K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,966K shares , representing an increase of 7.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KDP by 16.39% over the last quarter.

Keurig Dr Pepper Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billionand nearly 26,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company is committed to sourcing, producing and distributing its beverages responsibly through its Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform, including efforts around circular packaging, efficient natural resource use and supply chain sustainability.

