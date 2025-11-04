Citigroup Upgrades James Hardie Industries (JHX)

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.88% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for James Hardie Industries is $24.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.19 to a high of $31.67. The average price target represents an increase of 23.88% from its latest reported closing price of $20.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for James Hardie Industries is 3,994MM, an increase of 5.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in James Hardie Industries. This is an increase of 102 owner(s) or 10,200.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JHX is 0.09%, an increase of 370,400.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 296,859,188.89% to 26,717K shares. The put/call ratio of JHX is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 13,601K shares.

Phoenix Holdings holds 5,510K shares.

Stephens Investment Management Group holds 2,007K shares.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,165K shares.

Calamos Advisors holds 786K shares.

