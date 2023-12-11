Citigroup Upgrades iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2023, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.60% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for iRhythm Technologies is 115.57. The forecasts range from a low of 85.85 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents an increase of 29.60% from its latest reported closing price of 89.17.

The projected annual revenue for iRhythm Technologies is 504MM, an increase of 6.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 512 funds or institutions reporting positions in iRhythm Technologies. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 7.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRTC is 0.24%, a decrease of 4.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.41% to 41,784K shares. The put/call ratio of IRTC is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,374K shares representing 7.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,288K shares, representing an increase of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRTC by 3.68% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 2,350K shares representing 7.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,387K shares, representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRTC by 2.48% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 1,963K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,603K shares, representing an increase of 18.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRTC by 16.76% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,506K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,454K shares, representing an increase of 3.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRTC by 1.12% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,376K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,087K shares, representing an increase of 20.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRTC by 2.07% over the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

iRhythm is a leading digital health care company redefining the way cardiac arrhythmias are clinically diagnosed. The company combines wearable biosensor devices worn for up to 14 days and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms that distill data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company believes improvements in arrhythmia detection and characterization have the potential to change clinical management of patients.

