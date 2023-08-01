Citigroup Upgrades Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.60% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ionis Pharmaceuticals is 49.55. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 19.60% from its latest reported closing price of 41.43.

The projected annual revenue for Ionis Pharmaceuticals is 678MM, an increase of 17.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 676 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ionis Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 4.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IONS is 0.19%, a decrease of 1.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.29% to 143,712K shares. The put/call ratio of IONS is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 13,064K shares representing 9.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,678K shares, representing an increase of 10.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IONS by 1.09% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 9,512K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,744K shares, representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IONS by 35.33% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 6,939K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,921K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IONS by 9.40% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 5,392K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,426K shares, representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IONS by 9.03% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 4,749K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,230K shares, representing an increase of 10.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IONS by 0.58% over the last quarter.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Background Information

For more than 30 years, Ionis has been the leader in RNA-targeted therapy, pioneering new markets and changing standards of care with its novel antisense technology. Ionis currently has three marketed medicines and a premier late-stage pipeline highlighted by industry-leading neurological and cardiometabolic franchises. Its scientific innovation began and continues with the knowledge that sick people depend on it, which fuels its vision of becoming one of the most successful biotechnology companies.

