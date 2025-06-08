Citigroup Upgrades Invitation Homes (BMV:INVH)

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Invitation Homes (BMV:INVH) from Neutral to Buy.

There are 886 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invitation Homes. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INVH is 0.75%, an increase of 9.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.31% to 671,079K shares.

Cohen & Steers holds 67,825K shares representing 11.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,645K shares , representing an increase of 9.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INVH by 17.05% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,457K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,126K shares , representing a decrease of 7.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVH by 3.20% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 19,086K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,460K shares , representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVH by 43.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,408K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,165K shares , representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INVH by 15.23% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 16,599K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

