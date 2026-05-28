Citigroup Upgrades Integra LifeSciences Holdings (IART)

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2026, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Integra LifeSciences Holdings (NasdaqGS:IART) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.48% Upside

As of May 13, 2026, the average one-year price target for Integra LifeSciences Holdings is $17.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 12.48% from its latest reported closing price of $15.19 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Integra LifeSciences Holdings is 1,739MM, an increase of 5.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 206 funds or institutions reporting positions in Integra LifeSciences Holdings. This is an decrease of 145 owner(s) or 41.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IART is 0.05%, an increase of 53.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.61% to 81,932K shares. The put/call ratio of IART is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rubric Capital Management holds 7,754K shares representing 9.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 4,013K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,665K shares , representing an increase of 33.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IART by 3.30% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 3,687K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,529K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,636K shares , representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IART by 26.63% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,486K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,523K shares , representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IART by 90.67% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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