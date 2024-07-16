Citigroup Upgrades Illumina (LSE:0J8Z)

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2024, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Illumina (LSE:0J8Z) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.72% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Illumina is 146.67 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 102.03 GBX to a high of 256.70 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 24.72% from its latest reported closing price of 117.60 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Illumina is 5,803MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,566 funds or institutions reporting positions in Illumina. This is an decrease of 66 owner(s) or 4.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0J8Z is 0.25%, an increase of 7.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.15% to 163,185K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Edgewood Management holds 6,656K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,878K shares , representing a decrease of 3.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J8Z by 11.21% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 5,736K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,276K shares , representing an increase of 8.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J8Z by 5.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,993K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,973K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J8Z by 9.74% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 4,412K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,425K shares , representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J8Z by 8.67% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,002K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,879K shares , representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J8Z by 10.28% over the last quarter.

