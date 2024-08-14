Citigroup Upgrades HUYA Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0YB1)

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2024, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for HUYA Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0YB1) from Sell to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 149 funds or institutions reporting positions in HUYA Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 12.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0YB1 is 0.27%, an increase of 50.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.22% to 63,594K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nuveen Asset Management holds 8,464K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,755K shares , representing a decrease of 15.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0YB1 by 55.94% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 5,907K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Maple Rock Capital Partners holds 5,145K shares. No change in the last quarter.

BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL holds 4,505K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,423K shares , representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0YB1 by 135.93% over the last quarter.

TEMSX - Nuveen Emerging Markets Equity Fund Retirement Class holds 3,781K shares.

