Citigroup Upgrades HUYA Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (HUYA)

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2024, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for HUYA Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:HUYA) from Sell to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.36% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for HUYA Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is $5.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.42 to a high of $7.14. The average price target represents an increase of 8.36% from its latest reported closing price of $5.09 / share.

The projected annual revenue for HUYA Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is 9,724MM, an increase of 55.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 143 funds or institutions reporting positions in HUYA Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 5.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUYA is 0.29%, an increase of 61.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.86% to 61,369K shares. The put/call ratio of HUYA is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nuveen Asset Management holds 8,464K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,755K shares , representing a decrease of 15.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUYA by 55.94% over the last quarter.

Point72 Hong Kong holds 6,710K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,552K shares , representing an increase of 32.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUYA by 52.41% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 5,907K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Maple Rock Capital Partners holds 5,145K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,285K shares , representing an increase of 55.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUYA by 172.34% over the last quarter.

BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL holds 4,505K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,423K shares , representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUYA by 135.93% over the last quarter.

HUYA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HUYA Inc. is a leading game live streaming platform in Chinawith a large and active game live streaming community. The Company cooperates with e-sports event organizers, as well as major game developers and publishers, and has developed e-sports live streaming as one of the most popular content genres on its platform. The Company has created an engaged, interactive and immersive community for game enthusiasts of China'syoung generation. Building on its success in game live streaming, Huya has also extended its content to other entertainment content genres. Huya's open platform also functions as a marketplace for broadcasters and talent agencies to congregate and closely collaborate with the Company.

