Citigroup Upgrades Hormel Foods (WBAG:HRL)

Fintel reports that on August 13, 2024, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Hormel Foods (WBAG:HRL) from Neutral to Buy.

There are 1,181 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hormel Foods. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 1.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRL is 0.12%, an increase of 5.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.58% to 240,961K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,604K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,580K shares , representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRL by 0.66% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,304K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,069K shares , representing an increase of 3.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRL by 1.01% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,242K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,030K shares , representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRL by 55.39% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,460K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,068K shares , representing an increase of 6.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRL by 91.93% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,944K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,676K shares , representing an increase of 4.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRL by 6.23% over the last quarter.

