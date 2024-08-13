Citigroup Upgrades Hormel Foods (HRL)

Fintel reports that on August 13, 2024, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.13% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Hormel Foods is $32.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 5.13% from its latest reported closing price of $31.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hormel Foods is 13,210MM, an increase of 9.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,183 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hormel Foods. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRL is 0.12%, an increase of 5.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.16% to 243,262K shares. The put/call ratio of HRL is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,604K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,580K shares , representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRL by 0.66% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,304K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,069K shares , representing an increase of 3.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRL by 1.01% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,242K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,030K shares , representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRL by 55.39% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,460K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,068K shares , representing an increase of 6.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRL by 11.90% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,944K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,676K shares , representing an increase of 4.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRL by 6.23% over the last quarter.

Hormel Foods Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the 'Global 2000 World's Best Employers' list by Forbes magazine for three straight years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's 'The 100 Best Corporate Citizens' list for 12 years in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ - to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe.

