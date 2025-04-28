Citigroup Upgrades On Holding (ONON)

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for On Holding (NYSE:ONON) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.02% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for On Holding is $62.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.27 to a high of $82.62. The average price target represents an increase of 38.02% from its latest reported closing price of $45.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for On Holding is 2,532MM, an increase of 9.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 548 funds or institutions reporting positions in On Holding. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 11.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONON is 0.41%, an increase of 6.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.56% to 178,360K shares. The put/call ratio of ONON is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 17,378K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,906K shares , representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONON by 11.78% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 5,481K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,618K shares , representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONON by 18.77% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 5,343K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,433K shares , representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONON by 8.53% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 4,782K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,044K shares , representing an increase of 36.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONON by 45.55% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,566K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,305K shares , representing a decrease of 16.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONON by 1.70% over the last quarter.

On Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

On was born in the Swiss Alps with one goal: to revolutionize the sensation of running by empowering all to run on clouds. Eleven years after market launch, On delivers industry-disrupting innovation in premium footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. Fueled by customer-recommendation, On’s award-winning CloudTec® innovation, purposeful design and groundbreaking strides in sportswear’s circular economy have attracted a fast-growing global fanbase — inspiring humans to explore, discover and dream on. On is present in more than 60 countries globally and engages with a digital community on www.on-running.com.

