Citigroup Upgrades Hasbro (HAS)

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Hasbro (NasdaqGS:HAS) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.74% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hasbro is $74.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $90.43. The average price target represents an increase of 22.74% from its latest reported closing price of $60.37 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hasbro is 6,762MM, an increase of 58.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,294 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hasbro. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 3.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAS is 0.13%, an increase of 10.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.64% to 231,479K shares. The put/call ratio of HAS is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 26,718K shares representing 19.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,229K shares , representing a decrease of 9.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAS by 1.53% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,962K shares representing 15.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,118K shares , representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAS by 6.75% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 14,522K shares representing 10.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,045K shares , representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAS by 26.18% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 13,618K shares representing 9.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,512K shares , representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAS by 12.35% over the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 13,569K shares representing 9.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,408K shares , representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAS by 21.58% over the last quarter.

Hasbro Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hasbro is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play and Entertainment Experiences. From toys, games and consumer products to television, movies, digital gaming, live action, music, and virtual reality experiences, Hasbro connects to global audiences by bringing to life great innovations, stories and brands across established and inventive platforms. Hasbro's iconic brands include NERF, MAGIC: THE GATHERING, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. Through its global entertainment studio eOne, Hasbro is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for children and their families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked No. 13 on the 2019 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by CR Magazine and has been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past nine years. We routinely share important business and brand updates on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter and Instagram.)

