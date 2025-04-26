Citigroup Upgrades Hasbro (BMV:HAS)

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Hasbro (BMV:HAS) from Neutral to Buy.

There are 1,208 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hasbro. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAS is 0.20%, an increase of 2.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.53% to 201,387K shares.

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 26,718K shares representing 19.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,229K shares , representing a decrease of 9.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAS by 1.53% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,962K shares representing 15.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,118K shares , representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAS by 6.75% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 14,522K shares representing 10.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,045K shares , representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAS by 26.18% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 13,618K shares representing 9.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,512K shares , representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAS by 12.35% over the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 13,569K shares representing 9.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,408K shares , representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAS by 21.58% over the last quarter.

