Citigroup Upgrades Grupo Supervielle S.A. - Depositary Receipt (SUPV)

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Grupo Supervielle S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:SUPV) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.57% Downside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Grupo Supervielle S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $3.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.30 to a high of $5.91. The average price target represents a decrease of 72.57% from its latest reported closing price of $12.86 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 42.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grupo Supervielle S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUPV is 0.21%, an increase of 19.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.67% to 22,807K shares. The put/call ratio of SUPV is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PointState Capital holds 3,542K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,467K shares , representing an increase of 30.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUPV by 22.46% over the last quarter.

Mak Capital One holds 2,925K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,728K shares , representing an increase of 6.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUPV by 26.69% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 1,594K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,635K shares , representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUPV by 28.18% over the last quarter.

ARGT - Global X MSCI Argentina ETF holds 1,472K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,622K shares , representing a decrease of 10.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUPV by 33.00% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 1,123K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 761K shares , representing an increase of 32.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUPV by 9.65% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.