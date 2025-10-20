Citigroup Upgrades Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. - Depositary Receipt (AVAL)

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:AVAL) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.45% Downside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $3.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.84 to a high of $4.77. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.45% from its latest reported closing price of $3.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. - Depositary Receipt is 21,655,952MM, an increase of 65.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 135.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVAL is 0.04%, an increase of 38.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.16% to 4,080K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Truffle Hound Capital holds 1,700K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 936K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 893K shares , representing an increase of 4.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVAL by 5.17% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 241K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares , representing an increase of 54.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVAL by 104.44% over the last quarter.

Massar Capital Management holds 130K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 93K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares , representing a decrease of 3.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVAL by 26.93% over the last quarter.

