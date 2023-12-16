Citigroup Upgrades Global Business Travel Group Inc - (GBTG)

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2023, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Global Business Travel Group Inc - (NYSE:GBTG) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.44% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Global Business Travel Group Inc - is 8.26. The forecasts range from a low of 7.58 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 35.44% from its latest reported closing price of 6.10.

The projected annual revenue for Global Business Travel Group Inc - is 2,280MM, an increase of 0.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 143 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Business Travel Group Inc -. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 25.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBTG is 0.31%, a decrease of 30.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.61% to 66,381K shares. The put/call ratio of GBTG is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Apollo Management Holdings holds 25,707K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ares Management holds 8,785K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,676K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBTG by 3.29% over the last quarter.

HG Vora Capital Management holds 7,750K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,200K shares, representing a decrease of 5.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBTG by 19.94% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 4,409K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company.

Zoom Video Communications holds 4,000K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

