Citigroup Upgrades Generac Holdings (LSE:0ADP)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Generac Holdings (LSE:0ADP) from Neutral to Buy.

There are 1,389 funds or institutions reporting positions in Generac Holdings. This is an increase of 66 owner(s) or 4.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0ADP is 0.23%, an increase of 2.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.14% to 67,643K shares.

Boston Partners holds 1,903K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,370K shares , representing an increase of 28.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ADP by 45.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,860K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,917K shares , representing a decrease of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ADP by 6.70% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,610K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,576K shares , representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ADP by 5.65% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,547K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 421K shares , representing an increase of 72.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ADP by 204.03% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,515K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,506K shares , representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ADP by 4.06% over the last quarter.

