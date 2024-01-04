Citigroup Upgrades Gaotu Techedu Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (GOTU)

Fintel reports that on January 3, 2024, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Gaotu Techedu Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:GOTU) from Sell to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.48% Downside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gaotu Techedu Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is 3.13. The forecasts range from a low of 2.32 to a high of $4.52. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.48% from its latest reported closing price of 3.66.

The projected annual revenue for Gaotu Techedu Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is 2,963MM, an increase of 4.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gaotu Techedu Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOTU is 0.04%, a decrease of 74.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.39% to 32,636K shares. The put/call ratio of GOTU is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harvest Fund Management Co. holds 4,465K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,250K shares, representing an increase of 49.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOTU by 63.36% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 4,445K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,819K shares, representing an increase of 14.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOTU by 13.29% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,553K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,827K shares, representing a decrease of 7.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOTU by 30.18% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,357K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,371K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOTU by 12.51% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,979K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gaotu Techedu Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. is a technology-driven education company and leading online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The Company offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades through the brand Gaotu K12 as well as foreign language, professional, admission and other courses through the brand Gaotu Professional. The Company adopts an online live large-class format to deliver its courses, which the Company believes is the most effective and scalable model to disseminate scarce high-quality teaching resources to aspiring students in China. Big data analytics permeates each aspect of the Company's business and facilitates the application of the latest technology to improve teaching delivery, student learning experience, and operational efficiency.

