Citigroup Upgrades Gannett (GCI)

Fintel reports that on September 17, 2024, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Gannett (NYSE:GCI) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.95% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Gannett is $5.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 13.95% from its latest reported closing price of $4.61 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Gannett is 2,804MM, an increase of 7.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 312 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gannett. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 7.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GCI is 0.12%, an increase of 47.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.12% to 114,474K shares. The put/call ratio of GCI is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Apollo Management Holdings holds 13,166K shares representing 9.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,293K shares , representing an increase of 6.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GCI by 121.25% over the last quarter.

Alta Fundamental Advisers holds 13,146K shares representing 9.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 5,175K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,025K shares , representing an increase of 22.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GCI by 165.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,447K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cooperman Leon G holds 3,996K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,969K shares , representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GCI by 92.64% over the last quarter.

Gannett Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gannett Co., Inc. is a subscription-led and digitally focused media and marketing solutions company committed to empowering communities to thrive. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with its Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. The Company's current portfolio of media assets includes USA TODAY, local media organizations in 46 states in the U.S., and Newsquest, a wholly owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom with more than 120 local news media brands. Gannett also owns the digital marketing services companies ReachLocal, Inc., UpCurve, Inc., and WordStream, Inc., which are marketed under the LOCALiQ brand, and runs the largest media-owned events business in the U.S., USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.