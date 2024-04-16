Citigroup Upgrades Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR)

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2024, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Frontier Communications Parent (NasdaqGS:FYBR) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.75% Upside

As of March 31, 2024, the average one-year price target for Frontier Communications Parent is 34.79. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $61.95. The average price target represents an increase of 46.75% from its latest reported closing price of 23.71.

The projected annual revenue for Frontier Communications Parent is 5,937MM, an increase of 3.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 597 funds or institutions reporting positions in Frontier Communications Parent. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 7.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FYBR is 0.68%, an increase of 38.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.06% to 293,676K shares. The put/call ratio of FYBR is 2.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ares Management holds 38,913K shares representing 15.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,613K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FYBR by 52.34% over the last quarter.

Glendon Capital Management holds 24,216K shares representing 9.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cerberus Capital Management holds 24,085K shares representing 9.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 17,322K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,278K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FYBR by 43.42% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 12,221K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,815K shares, representing an increase of 19.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FYBR by 74.13% over the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. is an American telecommunications company. The company previously served primarily rural areas and smaller communities, but now also serves several large metropolitan markets.

