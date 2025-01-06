Citigroup Upgrades FormFactor (FORM)

Fintel reports that on January 6, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for FormFactor (NasdaqGS:FORM) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.87% Upside

As of December 23, 2024, the average one-year price target for FormFactor is $54.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 22.87% from its latest reported closing price of $44.46 / share.

The projected annual revenue for FormFactor is 764MM, an increase of 2.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 694 funds or institutions reporting positions in FormFactor. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FORM is 0.18%, an increase of 28.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.92% to 98,406K shares. The put/call ratio of FORM is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 5,443K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,693K shares , representing a decrease of 4.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FORM by 32.34% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,918K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,991K shares , representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FORM by 32.80% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 2,838K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,877K shares , representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FORM by 23.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,450K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,446K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FORM by 28.50% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,067K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,993K shares , representing an increase of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FORM by 61.91% over the last quarter.

FormFactor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FormFactor, Inc. is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from metrology and inspection, characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America.

