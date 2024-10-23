Citigroup Upgrades Fluor (LSE:0IQC)

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2024, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Fluor (LSE:0IQC) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.92% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Fluor is 55.57 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 45.29 GBX to a high of 69.06 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 2.92% from its latest reported closing price of 53.99 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fluor is 16,703MM, an increase of 6.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 858 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fluor. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 2.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IQC is 0.33%, an increase of 10.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.11% to 181,316K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 14,833K shares representing 8.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,454K shares , representing an increase of 9.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IQC by 83.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,387K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,377K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IQC by 0.36% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,325K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,304K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IQC by 5.85% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,306K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,349K shares , representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IQC by 6.99% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 4,255K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,735K shares , representing a decrease of 11.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IQC by 89.98% over the last quarter.

