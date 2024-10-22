Citigroup Upgrades Fluor (FLR)

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2024, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Fluor (NYSE:FLR) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.53% Upside

As of October 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Fluor is $55.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $69.30. The average price target represents an increase of 3.53% from its latest reported closing price of $53.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fluor is 17,310MM, an increase of 9.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 860 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fluor. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 3.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLR is 0.33%, an increase of 9.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.11% to 181,309K shares. The put/call ratio of FLR is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 14,833K shares representing 8.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,454K shares , representing an increase of 9.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLR by 83.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,387K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,377K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLR by 0.36% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,325K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,304K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLR by 5.85% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,306K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,349K shares , representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLR by 6.99% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 4,255K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,735K shares , representing a decrease of 11.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLR by 89.98% over the last quarter.

Fluor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fluor Corporation is building a better future by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients' greatest challenges. Fluor's 44,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $15.7 billion in 2020 and is ranked 181 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 100 years.

