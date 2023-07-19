Citigroup Upgrades First Solar (FSLR)

Fintel reports that on July 19, 2023, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from Sell to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.47% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Solar is 228.72. The forecasts range from a low of 159.14 to a high of $290.85. The average price target represents an increase of 13.47% from its latest reported closing price of 201.57.

The projected annual revenue for First Solar is 3,428MM, an increase of 22.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1473 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Solar. This is an increase of 140 owner(s) or 10.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSLR is 0.36%, an increase of 1.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.67% to 98,418K shares. The put/call ratio of FSLR is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ofi Invest Asset Management holds 3,662K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,179K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,583K shares, representing an increase of 18.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLR by 68.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,133K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,078K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLR by 36.48% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,105K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,005K shares, representing a decrease of 28.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSLR by 84.29% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,885K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,444K shares, representing a decrease of 19.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSLR by 89.28% over the last quarter.

First Solar Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Solar is a leading global provider of comprehensive photovoltaic (PV) solar solutions, which use its advanced module and system technology. The company's integrated power plant solutions deliver an economically attractive alternative to fossil-fuel electricity generation today. From raw material sourcing through end-of-life module recycling, First Solar's renewable energy solutions protect and enhance the environment.

