Citigroup Upgrades FinVolution Group - Depositary Receipt () (FINV)

Fintel reports that on March 18, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for FinVolution Group - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:FINV) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.92% Downside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for FinVolution Group - Depositary Receipt () is $7.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $8.82. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.92% from its latest reported closing price of $9.12 / share.

The projected annual revenue for FinVolution Group - Depositary Receipt () is 15,459MM, an increase of 18.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 190 funds or institutions reporting positions in FinVolution Group - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 10.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FINV is 0.29%, an increase of 305.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.88% to 79,343K shares. The put/call ratio of FINV is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 16,493K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 5,526K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,425K shares , representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FINV by 4.49% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,163K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,078K shares , representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FINV by 70.39% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,966K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,252K shares , representing a decrease of 77.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FINV by 35.77% over the last quarter.

Causeway Capital Management holds 2,803K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,345K shares , representing a decrease of 55.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FINV by 34.33% over the last quarter.

FinVolution Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FinVolution Group is a leading fintech platform in Chinaconnecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. Established in 2007, the Company is a pioneer in China'sonline consumer finance industry and has developed innovative technologies and has accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence. The Company's platform, empowered by proprietary cutting-edge technologies, features a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had over 116.1 million cumulative registered users.

