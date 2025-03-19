Citigroup Upgrades UP Fintech Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt () (TIGR)

Fintel reports that on March 19, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for UP Fintech Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:TIGR) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.33% Downside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for UP Fintech Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt () is $8.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.91 to a high of $12.81. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.33% from its latest reported closing price of $9.64 / share.

The projected annual revenue for UP Fintech Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 414MM, an increase of 25.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 133 funds or institutions reporting positions in UP Fintech Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 34.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TIGR is 0.18%, an increase of 3.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 134.10% to 33,920K shares. The put/call ratio of TIGR is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 5,600K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 945K shares , representing an increase of 83.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIGR by 607.38% over the last quarter.

Sparta 24 holds 2,471K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,148K shares , representing a decrease of 27.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIGR by 28.90% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,901K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 728K shares , representing an increase of 61.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIGR by 209.14% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 1,818K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares , representing an increase of 88.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIGR by 993.80% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,621K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares , representing an increase of 96.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIGR by 3,304.74% over the last quarter.

UP Fintech Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UP Fintech Holding Limited is a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors. The Company's proprietary mobile and online trading platform enables investors to trade in equities and other financial instruments on multiple exchanges around the world. The Company offers innovative products and services as well as a superior user experience to customers through its 'mobile first' strategy, which enables it to better serve and retain current customers as well as attract new ones. The Company offers customers comprehensive brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, IPO subscription, ESOP management, investor education, community discussion and customer support. The Company's proprietary infrastructure and advanced technology are able to support trades across multiple currencies, multiple markets, multiple products, multiple execution venues and multiple clearinghouses.

