Citigroup Upgrades UP Fintech Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A32)

Fintel reports that on March 19, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for UP Fintech Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A32) from Sell to Neutral.

There are 131 funds or institutions reporting positions in UP Fintech Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 35.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A32 is 0.18%, an increase of 3.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 134.61% to 33,920K shares.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 5,600K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 945K shares , representing an increase of 83.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A32 by 607.38% over the last quarter.

Sparta 24 holds 2,471K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,148K shares , representing a decrease of 27.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A32 by 28.90% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,901K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 728K shares , representing an increase of 61.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A32 by 209.14% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 1,818K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares , representing an increase of 88.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A32 by 993.80% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,621K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares , representing an increase of 96.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A32 by 3,304.74% over the last quarter.

