Citigroup Upgrades Fidelity National Information Services (BMV:FIS)

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Fidelity National Information Services (BMV:FIS) from Neutral to Buy.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 34,328K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,073K shares , representing a decrease of 19.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIS by 17.06% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 32,276K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,484K shares , representing an increase of 33.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIS by 41.98% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 29,433K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,350K shares , representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIS by 0.95% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 22,982K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,726K shares , representing a decrease of 20.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIS by 17.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,861K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,269K shares , representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIS by 7.21% over the last quarter.

