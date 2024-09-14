Citigroup Upgrades Federal Realty Investment Trust - Preferred Stock (FRT.PRC)

Fintel reports that on September 13, 2024, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Federal Realty Investment Trust - Preferred Stock (NYSE:FRT.PRC) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal Realty Investment Trust - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRT.PRC is 0.30%, an increase of 8.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.42% to 1,804K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 530K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 562K shares , representing a decrease of 5.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRT.PRC by 5.42% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 296K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 303K shares , representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRT.PRC by 4.67% over the last quarter.

Cbre Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund holds 282K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund holds 171K shares. No change in the last quarter.

NRIAX - Nuveen Real Asset Income Fund holds 154K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 164K shares , representing a decrease of 7.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRT.PRC by 6.42% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.