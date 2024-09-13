Citigroup Upgrades Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Fintel reports that on September 13, 2024, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.50% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Federal Realty Investment Trust is $120.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $106.05 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 3.50% from its latest reported closing price of $116.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Federal Realty Investment Trust is 1,184MM, an increase of 1.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 958 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal Realty Investment Trust. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 3.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRT is 0.22%, an increase of 0.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.61% to 89,235K shares. The put/call ratio of FRT is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 7,229K shares representing 8.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,717K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,070K shares , representing a decrease of 7.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRT by 10.67% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,999K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,963K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRT by 7.81% over the last quarter.

Resolution Capital holds 2,931K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,557K shares , representing a decrease of 21.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRT by 14.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,616K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,612K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRT by 3.70% over the last quarter.

Federal Realty Investment Trust. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 101 properties include approximately 2,800 tenants, in 23 million square feet, and approximately 2,900 residential units.

