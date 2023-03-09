Citigroup Upgrades EXACT Sciences (EXAS)

On March 9, 2023, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.57% Upside

As of March 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for EXACT Sciences is $75.12. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 15.57% from its latest reported closing price of $65.00.

The projected annual revenue for EXACT Sciences is $2,322MM, an increase of 11.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.69.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 16,040K shares representing 9.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,562K shares, representing a decrease of 9.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 73.05% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 11,226K shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,054K shares, representing an increase of 10.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 4.77% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,252K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,228K shares, representing a decrease of 9.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 30.99% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 7,750K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,634K shares, representing an increase of 40.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 233,830.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,409K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,271K shares, representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 44.43% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1038 funds or institutions reporting positions in EXACT Sciences. This is an increase of 80 owner(s) or 8.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXAS is 0.24%, an increase of 36.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.24% to 209,213K shares. The put/call ratio of EXAS is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

Exact Sciences Background Information

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences relentlessly pursues smarter solutions providing the clarity to take life-changing action, earlier. Building on the success of Cologuard and Oncotype DX, Exact Sciences is investing in its product pipeline to take on some of the deadliest cancers and improve patient care. Exact Sciences unites visionary collaborators to help advance the fight against cancer.

