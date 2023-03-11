Citigroup Upgrades EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

On March 9, 2023, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.22% Upside

As of March 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for EnLink Midstream is $14.22. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 27.22% from its latest reported closing price of $11.18.

The projected annual revenue for EnLink Midstream is $11,207MM, an increase of 17.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.72.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 47,914K shares representing 10.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,405K shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENLC by 26.82% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 47,883K shares representing 10.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,314K shares, representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENLC by 34.86% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 28,230K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,930K shares, representing a decrease of 2.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENLC by 22.86% over the last quarter.

MLPRX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income Fund Class C holds 21,283K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Chickasaw Capital Management holds 14,614K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,900K shares, representing a decrease of 15.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENLC by 24.45% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 297 funds or institutions reporting positions in EnLink Midstream. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENLC is 0.64%, an increase of 25.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.43% to 322,210K shares. The put/call ratio of ENLC is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

Enlink Midstream Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EnLink Midstream reliably operates a differentiated midstream platform that is built for long-term, sustainable value creation. EnLink's best-in-class services span the midstream value chain, providing natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and NGL capabilities. Its purposely built, integrated asset platforms are in premier production basins and core demand centers, including the Permian Basin, Oklahoma, North Texas, and the Gulf Coast. EnLink's strong financial foundation and commitment to execution excellence drive competitive returns and value for its employees, customers, and investors.

