Citigroup Upgrades Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2024, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.84% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Edwards Lifesciences is 97.43. The forecasts range from a low of 73.73 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 7.84% from its latest reported closing price of 90.34.

The projected annual revenue for Edwards Lifesciences is 6,579MM, an increase of 7.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,112 funds or institutions reporting positions in Edwards Lifesciences. This is an decrease of 208 owner(s) or 8.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EW is 0.27%, an increase of 19.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.31% to 537,727K shares. The put/call ratio of EW is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,054K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,932K shares , representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EW by 1.01% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 18,973K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,328K shares , representing an increase of 8.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EW by 85.65% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 16,636K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,181K shares , representing a decrease of 9.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EW by 46.15% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 16,406K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,089K shares , representing a decrease of 16.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EW by 14.97% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 15,550K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,828K shares , representing a decrease of 8.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EW by 84.36% over the last quarter.

Edwards Lifesciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Edwards Lifesciences is the global leader of patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Edwards Lifesciences is driven by a passion for patients, dedicated to improving and enhancing lives through partnerships with clinicians and stakeholders across the global healthcare landscape.

