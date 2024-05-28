Citigroup Upgrades DuPont de Nemours (DD)

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2024, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.36% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for DuPont de Nemours is 86.28. The forecasts range from a low of 74.74 to a high of $106.05. The average price target represents an increase of 6.36% from its latest reported closing price of 81.12.

The projected annual revenue for DuPont de Nemours is 13,965MM, an increase of 16.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,033 funds or institutions reporting positions in DuPont de Nemours. This is an decrease of 39 owner(s) or 1.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DD is 0.22%, an increase of 11.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.39% to 361,030K shares. The put/call ratio of DD is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 21,728K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,156K shares , representing a decrease of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DD by 86.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,162K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,831K shares , representing a decrease of 5.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DD by 12.64% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 11,088K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,571K shares , representing an increase of 13.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DD by 90.46% over the last quarter.

MEIAX - MFS Value Fund A holds 10,681K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,164K shares , representing a decrease of 4.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DD by 11.47% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,506K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,031K shares , representing a decrease of 5.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DD by 13.23% over the last quarter.

DuPont de Nemours Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DuPont is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. DuPont applies diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, health and wellness, food and worker safety.

