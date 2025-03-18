Citigroup Upgrades DouYu International Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () (DOYU)

Fintel reports that on March 18, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for DouYu International Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:DOYU) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.60% Downside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for DouYu International Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () is $9.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.96 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.60% from its latest reported closing price of $9.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for DouYu International Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 6,081MM, an increase of 42.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in DouYu International Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 8.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOYU is 0.23%, an increase of 25.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.20% to 5,913K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL holds 1,576K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,285K shares , representing an increase of 18.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOYU by 30.80% over the last quarter.

FPBFX - Fidelity Pacific Basin Fund holds 888K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 871K shares , representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOYU by 36.64% over the last quarter.

Point72 Hong Kong holds 715K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 551K shares , representing an increase of 22.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOYU by 20.15% over the last quarter.

FEDDX - Fidelity Emerging Markets Discovery Fund holds 575K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 587K shares , representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOYU by 33.49% over the last quarter.

Polunin Capital Partners holds 312K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DouYu International Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Wuhan, China, DouYu International Holdings Limited is a leading game-centric live streaming platform in Chinaand a pioneer in the eSports value chain. DouYu operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps, through which users can enjoy immersive and interactive games and entertainment live streaming. DouYu's platform brings together a deep pool of top live streamers. By providing a sustainable streamer development system built on advanced technology infrastructure and capabilities, DouYu helps ensure a consistent supply of quality content. Through collaborations with a variety of participants across the eSports value chain, the Company has gained coveted access to a wide variety of premium eSports content, which further attracts viewers and enhances user experience.

