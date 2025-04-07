Citigroup Upgrades Dollar Tree (LSE:0IC8)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Dollar Tree (LSE:0IC8) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.51% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dollar Tree is 81.63 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 68.43 GBX to a high of 104.01 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 15.51% from its latest reported closing price of 70.67 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Dollar Tree is 33,554MM, an increase of 90.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.51, an increase of 0.21% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,407 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dollar Tree. This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 2.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IC8 is 0.23%, an increase of 16.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.06% to 251,633K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mantle Ridge holds 12,104K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,921K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,387K shares , representing an increase of 5.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IC8 by 15.22% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 8,754K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,730K shares , representing an increase of 23.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IC8 by 35.66% over the last quarter.

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 7,940K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,940K shares , representing an increase of 12.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IC8 by 22.15% over the last quarter.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners holds 6,525K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,352K shares , representing an increase of 79.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IC8 by 138.02% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.