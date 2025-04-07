Citigroup Upgrades Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Dollar Tree (NasdaqGS:DLTR) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.85% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dollar Tree is $84.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $107.46. The average price target represents an increase of 24.85% from its latest reported closing price of $67.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dollar Tree is 31,728MM, an increase of 80.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.88, a decrease of 0.37% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,409 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dollar Tree. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 1.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLTR is 0.23%, an increase of 15.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.04% to 251,319K shares. The put/call ratio of DLTR is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mantle Ridge holds 12,104K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,921K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,387K shares , representing an increase of 5.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLTR by 15.22% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 8,754K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,730K shares , representing an increase of 23.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLTR by 35.66% over the last quarter.

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 7,940K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,940K shares , representing an increase of 12.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLTR by 22.15% over the last quarter.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners holds 6,525K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,352K shares , representing an increase of 79.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLTR by 138.02% over the last quarter.

Dollar Tree Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 15,606 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of October 31, 2020. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada.

