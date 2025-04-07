Citigroup Upgrades Dollar General (LSE:0IC7)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Dollar General (LSE:0IC7) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.87% Downside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dollar General is 87.12 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 69.26 GBX to a high of 119.43 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.87% from its latest reported closing price of 94.56 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Dollar General is 47,266MM, an increase of 16.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.16, a decrease of 11.06% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,591 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dollar General. This is an decrease of 68 owner(s) or 4.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IC7 is 0.19%, an increase of 0.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.77% to 242,766K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 11,767K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,239K shares , representing an increase of 12.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IC7 by 8.75% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 9,321K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,823K shares , representing a decrease of 59.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IC7 by 44.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,864K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,978K shares , representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IC7 by 13.09% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,950K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,759K shares , representing an increase of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IC7 by 12.37% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 5,770K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,421K shares , representing a decrease of 11.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IC7 by 18.91% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.