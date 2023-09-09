Citigroup Upgrades Delek Logistics Partners LP - Unit (DKL)

Fintel reports that on September 8, 2023, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Delek Logistics Partners LP - Unit (NYSE:DKL) from Sell to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.94% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Delek Logistics Partners LP - Unit is 47.94. The forecasts range from a low of 47.47 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 15.94% from its latest reported closing price of 41.35.

The projected annual revenue for Delek Logistics Partners LP - Unit is 1,341MM, an increase of 27.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.60.

Delek Logistics Partners LP - Unit Declares $1.04 Dividend

On July 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.04 per share ($4.14 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 7, 2023 received the payment on August 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.02 per share.

At the current share price of $41.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.01%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.78%, the lowest has been 6.37%, and the highest has been 51.38%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.70 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.14 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Delek Logistics Partners LP - Unit. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 6.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DKL is 0.34%, an increase of 7.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.12% to 8,586K shares. The put/call ratio of DKL is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 1,593K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,479K shares, representing an increase of 7.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DKL by 20.55% over the last quarter.

MLPA - Global X MLP ETF holds 1,431K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,243K shares, representing an increase of 13.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DKL by 23.97% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 1,355K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,333K shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DKL by 16.05% over the last quarter.

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 1,305K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,300K shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DKL by 12.36% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,085K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Delek Logistics Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, was formed by Delek US Holdings, Inc. to own, operate, acquire and construct crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets.

