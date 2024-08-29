Citigroup Upgrades Delek Logistics Partners, LP - Limited Partnership (DKL)

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2024, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Delek Logistics Partners, LP - Limited Partnership (NYSE:DKL) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.69% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Delek Logistics Partners, LP - Limited Partnership is $45.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 17.69% from its latest reported closing price of $39.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Delek Logistics Partners, LP - Limited Partnership is 1,715MM, an increase of 63.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in Delek Logistics Partners, LP - Limited Partnership. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 7.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DKL is 0.24%, an increase of 0.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.72% to 13,319K shares. The put/call ratio of DKL is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alps Advisors holds 2,223K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,560K shares , representing an increase of 29.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DKL by 35.83% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,741K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,738K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKL by 91.43% over the last quarter.

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 1,602K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,554K shares , representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKL by 11.43% over the last quarter.

MLPRX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income Fund Class C holds 1,227K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 941K shares , representing an increase of 23.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DKL by 14.17% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 505K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 853K shares , representing a decrease of 68.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKL by 86.31% over the last quarter.

Delek Logistics Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, was formed by Delek US Holdings, Inc. to own, operate, acquire and construct crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets.

