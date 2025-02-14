Citigroup Upgrades Deckers Outdoor (LSE:0ADK)

Fintel reports that on February 7, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Deckers Outdoor (LSE:0ADK) from Neutral to Buy.

There are 1,785 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deckers Outdoor. This is an increase of 119 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0ADK is 0.14%, an increase of 48.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 49.73% to 166,669K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,788K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 805K shares , representing an increase of 83.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ADK by 7.97% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 4,611K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 766K shares , representing an increase of 83.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ADK by 15.47% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,105K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,060K shares , representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ADK by 35.17% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,993K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 659K shares , representing an increase of 83.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ADK by 8.11% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,817K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 640K shares , representing an increase of 83.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ADK by 10.36% over the last quarter.

