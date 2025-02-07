Citigroup Upgrades Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Fintel reports that on February 7, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.83% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Deckers Outdoor is $221.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $181.80 to a high of $280.35. The average price target represents an increase of 28.83% from its latest reported closing price of $172.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Deckers Outdoor is 4,445MM, a decrease of 9.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 26.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,740 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deckers Outdoor. This is an increase of 74 owner(s) or 4.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DECK is 0.14%, an increase of 49.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 344.57% to 165,605K shares. The put/call ratio of DECK is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,788K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 805K shares , representing an increase of 83.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 7.97% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 4,611K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 766K shares , representing an increase of 83.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 15.47% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,060K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 666K shares , representing an increase of 83.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 51.53% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,993K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 659K shares , representing an increase of 83.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 8.11% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,817K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 640K shares , representing an increase of 83.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 10.36% over the last quarter.

Deckers Outdoor Background Information

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, doing business as Deckers Brands, is a footwear designer and distributor based in Goleta, California, United States. It was founded in 1973 by University of California, Santa Barbara alumni Doug Otto and Karl F. Lopker.

