Citigroup Upgrades Dada Nexus Limited - Depositary Receipt () (MUN:D0A)

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2024, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Dada Nexus Limited - Depositary Receipt () (MUN:D0A) from Sell to Neutral.

There are 98 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dada Nexus Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 4.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to D0A is 0.57%, an increase of 46.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 43.17% to 33,763K shares.

Galileo holds 6,569K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rovida Advisors holds 4,613K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TT International Asset Management holds 2,836K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,971K shares , representing a decrease of 40.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in D0A by 40.80% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,722K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,342K shares , representing an increase of 22.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in D0A by 14.89% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,231K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,028K shares , representing an increase of 16.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in D0A by 21.38% over the last quarter.

