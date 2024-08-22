Citigroup Upgrades Dada Nexus Limited - Depositary Receipt () (DADA)

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2024, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Dada Nexus Limited - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:DADA) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 311.70% Upside

As of August 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for Dada Nexus Limited - Depositary Receipt () is $5.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $21.74. The average price target represents an increase of 311.70% from its latest reported closing price of $1.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dada Nexus Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 17,066MM, an increase of 67.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 99 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dada Nexus Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 4.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DADA is 0.57%, an increase of 46.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 44.03% to 33,763K shares. The put/call ratio of DADA is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Galileo holds 6,569K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rovida Advisors holds 4,613K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TT International Asset Management holds 2,836K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,971K shares , representing a decrease of 40.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DADA by 40.80% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,722K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,342K shares , representing an increase of 22.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DADA by 14.89% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,231K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,028K shares , representing an increase of 16.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DADA by 21.38% over the last quarter.

Dada Nexus Background Information



Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform.

