Citigroup Upgrades Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.79% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cushman & Wakefield is $18.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.66 to a high of $22.84. The average price target represents an increase of 25.79% from its latest reported closing price of $14.74 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cushman & Wakefield is 8,800MM, a decrease of 12.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 425 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cushman & Wakefield. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 3.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWK is 0.12%, an increase of 4.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.39% to 247,003K shares. The put/call ratio of CWK is 2.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management holds 9,398K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,157K shares , representing a decrease of 29.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWK by 7.91% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,593K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,606K shares , representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWK by 28.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,406K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,247K shares , representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWK by 1.24% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,956K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,926K shares , representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWK by 30.12% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 5,806K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,302K shares , representing a decrease of 8.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWK by 44.93% over the last quarter.

