Citigroup Upgrades Coterra Energy (CTRA)

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) from Sell to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.61% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coterra Energy is $30.74. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 19.61% from its latest reported closing price of $25.70.

The projected annual revenue for Coterra Energy is $8,270MM, a decrease of 8.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.32.

Coterra Energy Declares $0.20 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 16, 2023 received the payment on March 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $25.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.11%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.52%, the lowest has been 0.86%, and the highest has been 11.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.11 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.13 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 5.62%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tradition Wealth Management holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 52.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 99.82% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Group holds 90,971K shares representing 11.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89,892K shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 11.87% over the last quarter.

MVCAX - MFS Mid Cap Value Fund A holds 3,174K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,194K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 6.80% over the last quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Investments holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1641 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coterra Energy. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTRA is 0.37%, an increase of 2.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.53% to 861,027K shares. The put/call ratio of CTRA is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

Coterra Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coterra is a premier, diversified energy company based in Houston, Texas. The company strives to be a leading producer, delivering returns with a commitment to sustainability leadership.

